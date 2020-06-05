NODWIN Gaming’s ESL India Premiership 2020 registers a 300% hike in registrations

Mumbai: NODWIN Gaming, India’s leading esports company, has kickstarted the 5th edition of its marquee property – ESL India Premiership 2020. The Registration for this went live on May 21, 2020, and has since, seen an unprecedented response among the gaming community. There have been more than 12,000 entries in less than a fortnight, which is a phenomenal rise of 4X from the registrations that came in for the same event in 2019. The last date to register is June 14, 2020.

The ESL India Premiership 2020 comes at a time when India has been in lockdown for the past couple of months, making it the ideal getaway for gamers. While all other forms of live sports events and competitions for the rest of the year stand either cancelled or postponed, esports has emerged as the perfect recipe for mass consumption. The excitement among the gaming aficionados is evident in the massive uplift in registrations that have come from across the country for all the four games – CS: GO, FIFA 20, PUBG Mobile, and Clash of Clans.

“We are extremely happy by this overwhelming response to the Premiership, having already registered 4 times the number of players as compared to last year and in half the time at that. This keen interest in esports is set to grow exponentially in times to come. In the past few months during this lockdown, a huge chunk of youth in India has made a shift to digital medium for their entertainment fix and we don’t see them going back to the pre-lockdown patterns. We expect big esports events like the ESL India Premiership 2020 to continue to gain traction amongst the youth,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

Being played under the aegis of a global campaign #PlayApartTogether that encourages the world to stay at home, practice social distancing and play online games/sports, Prize money for ESL India Premiership 2020 is a whopping INR 1.15 crore.

The Summer Season of ESL India Premiership 2020 has an exciting line-up of games. In the initial phase itself, the Premiership has managed to create a buzz and catch the attention of gamers with its high-octane FIFA, PUBG and Clash of Clan matches. This season has a lot more in store. Catch all the excitement live on Disney+Hotstar. To check the dates and to register for the matches log on to the below link.