NOESIS hospitality consulting firm dominating mid-market hotel space in India.

NOESIS, a leading new age hospitality consulting firm, facilitated the signing of multiple hotels & resorts assets for The Fern Hotels & Resorts across India. Key professional services provided by NOESIS to Fern hotels are Business development, Strategic consulting, feasibility studies, valuation reports & hotel asset acquisition. These hotel signings are a testament to the strong partnership between The Fern Hotels and NOESIS.

The list of assets spread over 15 cities includes The Fern Residency Bangalore, K Stars Beacon Navi Mumbai, The Fern Residency Bijapur, The Fern Resort Badlapur, The Fern Residency Kakinada, Grand Victoria the Fern Panchgani, Bhanu the Fern Jambughoda, The Fern Residency Hubli, The Fern Shelter Resort Palghar, Zinc Journey by The Fern Lonavala, Guruprerna Beacon Dwarka, Adiva Beacon Grant Road Mumbai, The Fern Residency Ahmedabad, Beacon Vizag

.

The facilitated Hotels range from 60 keys to 110 keys summing up to over 1200 plus Keys and cater to different traveler preferences. NOESIS as a hospitality consulting firm is known for its in-depth market knowledge, strong relationships, thought leadership, quick turnaround, strong execution capabilities, astute hotel financial expertise, deal making and closing, transaction advisory, pan India coverage from tier I to tier IV cities.

The Fern Hotels and Resorts are known for their commitment to sustainable practices, and the new properties are no exception. Project are designed and built to minimize their impact on the environment while providing guests with a luxurious and comfortable experience.