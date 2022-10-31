NOFILTR Group and Chrome Hospitality come together to help creators build exciting F&B businesses

Mumbai, October 31, 2022: NOFILTRGroup has come together with Chrome Hospitality Founders – Pawan Shahri, NikitaHarisinghani & Dhaval Udeshi to enable the creator community to start offline businesses. Through this association, Chrome Hospitality is partnering with select creators of NOFILTR to help them establish an entrepreneurial presence in the F&B industry.

NOFILTR will be supporting its talents to ideate and conceptualize whereas Chrome hospitality will assist them in setting up the F&B properties. While NOFILTR has been known for molding the most promising digital talents across the country, Chrome Hospitality has been a renowned hospitality company that manages and consults restaurants across the country. The two stalwarts are collaborating with social media’s most loved content creators to build exciting new offline businesses in the F&B sector. This joint partnership is also providing a platform to creators with a following of close to 3 million.

Talking about the association, MihirSurana, CEO and Partner, NOFILTR says, “NOFILTR has always endeavored to empower its talents in more ways than one, the collaboration with Chrome Hospitality is another step in our vision to help creators build multi-faceted businesses. We are looking forward to this exciting journey”. Echoing similar thoughts, Pawan Shahri, Founder, Chrome Hospitality says, “Chrome Hospitality is on the forefront of experiential F&B in India across our management and consulting divisions. We look forward to partnering up with NOFILTR Group to enable creators to start their F&B journey and help them scale operations Pan-India. Chrome’s presence across segments like casual dining, cloud kitchens & QSRs will be leveraged to give a platform to the creators to start a profitable offline business supported by their online distribution.”

NOFILTR and Chrome Hospitality’s plan entails creating almost 75000 sq. ft of F&B properties by 2023. The outlets will be spread throughout major Tier 1 and Tier 2 centers, apart from metros like Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, and many others.

The NOFILTR Group has nurtured and brought forth a world of much-loved content creators, while Chrome Hospitality is one of the most sought-after hospitality players in the country. This collaboration will mark a new chapter and help bring delicacies closer to home by their favorite creators.