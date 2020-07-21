Noida Authority certifies ABA Corp for its noble service

Noida, July 21, 2020: Noida Authority received support from various societies, groups, and residential associations for fulfilling the needs of the daily wagers and underprivileged sections of the society. The pandemic times have uprooted many of their lives and left them at the mercy of fate. In such difficult circumstances, ABA Corp contributed and supported the Noida authority with food distribution for the needy, and was recognized for their noble work.

ABA Corp also distributed daily need essentials like combs, oil, soaps, towels, and shampoo sachets individually to thousands of laborers across all their sites. Sanitizer stands were installed in common areas to keep the contagion in control. The relief work was carried out in Noida and Greater Noida extension regions.

The food distribution was planned and carried out systematically with distancing measures being followed. Meals for three times comprising of lentils, rice, chapatis, tea, biscuits were distributed. A dedicated team of corporates presided the whole activity and made sure significant help reached the needy. For such structured relief work and dedication to contribute selflessly to the society, the real estate group was awarded the Certificate of Appreciation from the Noida Authority.

Upon receiving this honor, Mr. Amit Modi, Director, ABA Corp, said,” We stand in full support of our authorities for trying to fulfill the needs of the less privileged section. The turmoil caused by the pandemic is very harsh for the daily wage earners, and we are ready to go that extra mile for addressing their daily needs. Appreciations boost our team’s confidence and inspire them to contribute their services for a better world tomorrow.”