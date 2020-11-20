Noida- Commercial realty hotspot with varied growth opportunities

The past decades have observed Indian economy taking a big jump which triggered a rippling growth effect in other sectors as well. Commercial real estate is one of those sectors that have been directly influenced. Though the growth pattern is visible throughout the country, the satellite city of Noida offers wonderful opportunities for investors looking to capitalize favourable market opportunities present.

Speaking on the same Sagar Saxena, Project Head, Spectrum Metro said, “The rise in the number of start-ups and entrepreneurs has resulted in an increased demand for retail shops, office spaces, serviced apartments and other commercial avenues. For the Delhi-NCR property market, Noida holds attractive characteristics such as affordability and growth-orientations due to the presence of other industries in proximity.”

In recent times, the infrastructure development has been happening at a rapid pace in the region. From the renowned Yamuna Expressway, Noida Metro Line bringing connectivity to extended regions of Noida Extension and the capital, there are lots of projects that are known to fuel the development of the region to a large extent. Once the most overlooked part of NCR, Noida is all set to become the favourite commercial real estate destination among investors.

Affordable rates in the residential and commercial segment have become the need of the hour, investors are always seeking to get amazing returns on their investment. Fortunately, Noida has all elements of affordability in just the right proportion. In comparison to its counterparts like Gurugram and Faridabad, Noida is known to exhibit easy affordability of commercial properties in the region. From high-end to budget commercial spaces, there is an abundant variety for everyone.

The readily available manpower at reasonable costs makes Noida a favourable destination. The city is known to have many textile factories that rely heavily on raw manpower. Both skilled and unskilled human resources are available in the region that makes it a preferable hotspot.

Noida is seamlessly connected to Delhi via rail and road network. Prime locations of Delhi, such as Connaught Place, Nehru Place, Chandni Chowk and Laxmi Nagar are only a few minutes’ drive from here. Strategically built Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has made commuting easier from the sectors situated on the expressway and in Greater Noida. In addition, travellers from any corner of Delhi, Vaishali and Anand Vihar can reach here without a hassle via metro. Jewar International Airport and Film City development announcements have further captivated attention from global investors. Conclusively, it can be rightly said that Noida is all set to write a new growth story for the entire real estate market of the NCR region.