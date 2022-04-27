Noida’s first Multi-cuisine Restaurant where Robots will serve food

Noida, 27th April’22: After making waves in Jaipur, India’s first-of-its-kind ‘Robot Restaurant’ has finally entered Noida’s culinary scene. The Yellow House MULTI-CUISINE Restaurant is the very first restaurant in NORTH INDIA to serve food with ROBOTIC WAITERS. The restaurant has recently launched its new outlet in Noida on 16th April’22 that ensure top-notch service of automation to you along with maximum food hygiene.

There is no need for a customer to wait and walk all the way back to the counter once they have placed an order. After the order instructions the robot begins its journey along the predetermined navigation route to the tables. Surely you will find it more than just impressive. The ambiance of this place is as lively as the name suggests. For someone who loves to relax in a cosy corner with a steaming cup of coffee or Vegetarian Indian, Chinese, Mexican & Italian cuisine in a colorful space with large wall art, the restaurant is a perfect spot.

You will fall in love with this place instantly with the hospitality, ambience and everything else that will make your time spent here worth it. To keep their customers healthy and fit, the pure vegetarian restaurant only use natural syrups in mocktails.

Some days, all you want to do is indulge in a cheat meal and spoil yourself with a magnificent buffet. For those glorious days, head to The Yellow House – Robot Restaurant and enjoy with your friends and family. Whether it’s your bday party, kitty, or a family get-together, the restaurant have special arrangements for all your requirements.

Venue: The Yellow House – Robot Restaurant, A-101 JMD Arcade sector-104, Hazipur Noida

Timing: 12 pm to 11 pm

Must-Try: Masala garlic bun, Pink City Pasta, Tandoori sizzlers, Bubble gum mocktail.