Noir Bath Accessories by Hafele

When it comes to bathrooms, our level of involvement goes a step beyond mere hygiene. Bathrooms should instil a sense of relaxation and work the magic of reviving your inner peace and tranquillity. The basic colour scheme and design of the bathroom play a very important role in achieving this. These details subtly add to the luxury of your personal space. The make and finish of your bathroom fittings and accessories hence cannot be ignored.



Häfele introduces its New Noir Range of Bath Accessories which as its name suggests comes in an intense Black Matt finish. The introduction of this accessories range seamlessly complements the current market trend of using black finished bathroom fittings and hardware like shower heads, faucets, door handle etc. The Noir Bath Accessories are made of stainless-steel grade 304 making them highly sturdy, durable and corrosion resistant.