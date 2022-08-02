Noise launched Buds Prima 2 with 50-hour playtime for those who seek to stay ahead of the time

India, 2nd August 2022: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, is all set to elevate the audio experience of the consumers with the launch of Buds Prima 2 in its TWS category. Featuring 50 hours of playtime, the earbuds are designed for new-age Indians, working professionals and students seeking a reliable device that is easy on their budget and compliments their everyday hustling lifestyle. Buds Prima 2 is available for INR 1299 in three classic colours – Pearl White, Deep Wine, and Carbon Black. It is up for a grab across Flipkart and Gonoise.com, starting today.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “In our endeavour to empower consumers with the latest innovations and technology, we are delighted to introduce the Buds Prima 2 in India. Made for the young hustlers, professionals and college goers, the new-age device is crafted to allow users to multitask in style while adding new meaning to their immersive audio experience. We will continue to strengthen our portfolio and bring devices to meet the emerging needs of consumers.”

With immersive audio, longer battery life, and an all-new design, Noise Buds Prima 2 features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology with quad mic for an enhanced listening experience for the caller, along with HyperSync TM that enables a fast and secure connection allowing the product to connect instantly with the last-paired device even before one takes the earbuds out of the charging case. With the InstachargeTM technology, users can further enjoy 2 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge, ensuring a seamless transition between work and play mode. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for lag-free connectivity and IPX5 water resistance, the new TWS will add a new way of listening experience and superb call quality for an unstoppable experience.

Here’s brief information about Noise Buds Prima 2’s features, design and benefits:

The ergonomically designed Noise Buds Prima 2 provides a total playback time of up to 50 hours, making it a brilliant pick for people who frequently engage in lengthy phone calls. The Buds Prima supports Insta charge technology that claims to offer 120 minutes of playtime with 10 minutes of charge. Furthermore, the Environmental Noise Cancellation with quad mics eliminates background disturbance to ensure that you get heard loud and clear while making calls. The device also boasts Hyper Sync TM technology, which automatically connects the earbuds to the most recently paired device immediately after opening the charging case lid.

The newly launched product has 10 mm electro-dynamic drivers that reproduce a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHZ to let the user experience the sound of a symphony. Moreover, wireless earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology to provide seamless connectivity and smooth transmission at high speed. It also features a 10m BT range, allowing you to hear clear, loud audio even when you’re not near your device. The wireless earbuds’ IPX5 sweat- and water-resistant makes them a viable option for fitness lovers who prefer to stay tuned in to their favourite music while working out.

As an added convenience for users, the device supports voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. It also allows users to control the volume and accept or decline calls by just tapping their headphones. The earbud is available in three stylish colours: Pearl white, deep wine, and carbon black.