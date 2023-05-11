Nokia C22: the perfect blend of affordability and performance

Mumbai, 11th May 2023 – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia C22, an affordable smartphone with exceptional durability, outperforming the competition[i] with improved drop protection. Nokia C22 is built to last and comes with a signature three-day battery life, dual 13MP rear and 8MP selfie cameras backed by advanced imaging algorithms, an Octa-core processor, and the best of AndroidTM 13 (Go edition) straight out of the box.

Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global: “The Nokia C-series has always been about providing reliable, affordable smartphones that offer a great user experience and the Nokia C22 is no exception delivering better durability against drops, resulting in a robust device that you can trust to last and keep for longer.”

A strong design, rigorously tested to last

Outperforming the competition in rigorous free fall tests, Nokia C22 is prepared to take on the unexpected moments of daily life. It’s kept safe from scuffs and scrapes thanks to IP52 splash and dust protection, toughened 2.5D display glass, and rigid metal chassis housed within a strong polycarbonate unibody design. And if that is not enough, it comes with the one-year replacement guarantee promised by Nokia.

Capture incredible memories with crisp detail in any light

To get the most out of the 13MP dual rear and 8MP front cameras, Nokia C22 is packed with advanced imaging algorithms that give clear pictures from sunrise to sunset. Take focused portrait shots with beautifully blurred backgrounds. Night-time imagery has just the right amount of light and contrasts thanks to a new, bespoke Night mode algorithm. That, combined with Auto HDR support for extra clarity, captures life’s key moments in dazzling quality on a 6.5” HD+ display.

Latest features for improved efficiency

Thanks to the streamlined OS with no bloatware, your storage space, and mobile data plan will go further. Memory extension turns unused storage space into an additional 2GB of Virtual memory (RAM)v, making multitasking simple and smooth.

Secure and built for the long run

Over 60% of digital fraud comes from mobile devices – Nokia C22 receives regular security updates for at least two years vii to keep you safe and continues evolving to protect you from new cyber threats. Quickly and securely unlock your phone with face unlock and the rear fingerprint sensor.

A powerful 5000 mAh battery is supported by the Battery Saver feature that’s unique to Nokia phones, so you can go three whole days without worrying about charging.

In-Box Accessories include: