Nokia Devices to Gift this Youth Day

Youth not only represent the future of a country but is also one of society’s main agents of change and progress. To bring this change we have to make sure that our youth is equipped with right technology and understands the impact it can drive for them or the nation. The significance of phones has been increasing day by day in our lives and it can fuel ours as well as nation’s growth. National Youth Day is round the corner and it becomes a perfect time to gift the youth at your home with the perfect technology of this century.

HMD Nokia the most aspired device among 90’s youth is back with the best of its kind for today’s GenZ. Here are few devices that we can look at for the youth in you and your home.

1. Nokia C31

This device has to be the best option if you are on a budget, with the great specs and storage this phone has to offer, starting from 9999/-. This phone offers a 6.74 inch 2.5D toughened glass with a resolution of 1600×720, and 5MP Camera at the front to click those Instagram-ready pictures with your Family. This phone has a 3-day battery life on a single charge.

2. Nokia T10

The recently launched Nokia T10 is the ultimate tablet for students and workaholics, and hence a great gifting option. Nokia T10 is a portable, budget-friendly tablet that makes streaming, working or video calling, thanks to an 8” HD display and dual stereo speakers. Durability testing and 3 years of monthly security updates ensure this tablet goes the distance. And a special mention to Android 12 – with 2 years of OS updates, as standard – your device will feel brand-new for longer.

3. Nokia G21

Nokia G21 makes for a great budget gift that’s packed with all the best features you need. With a clean software experience, Nokia G21 has a jaw-dropping 3-day battery life with seamless performance and above that, a breath taking 50 MP camera featuring AI imaging technology. It is well built and yields a premium feel in hand.

4. Nokia 2660

Easy to use phone with big buttons, a big screen and a big sound, this flip phone makes it easy to stay in touch. With easy to use interface and long battery life, talking and texting has never been so easy. The flip comes in three elegant colour, blue, black and red. With solid body made of a durable polycarbonate shell the unit at hand is blue making it look premium. It is a great gifting option for the family.

5. Nokia 5710

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is a fun feature phone with the looks of the classic Nokia phone. The all-black colour with red markings on the left and right will surely attract your attention. This is by far one of best phones in terms of design. It’s small and fits in the palm of our hand. The device feels compact and light as a feather, making it easy to use and carry.

