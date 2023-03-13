Nokia Unveils its Latest Budget Smartphone – The Nokia C12

Mumbai, 13th March 2023 – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the launch of the Nokia C12 in India. Coming with all the C-series family reassurances, it provides a more efficient smartphone experience, making the promises of durability and security more accessible than ever. It brings elevated performance with Octa Core Processor, 2GB Virtual RAM, streamlined OS, and enhanced imaging with Night and Portrait modes for both front & rear cameras. Plus, its resilient build has endured some of the toughest reliability tests around, so you can fully trust that Nokia C12 will stand the test of time.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global: “We are thrilled to introduce the Nokia C12, another great addition to our C-series portfolio in India, delivering a balance of durability and performance in an affordable package. Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, a one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind. It comes with an Octa-Core processor and virtual memory extension for enhanced user experience. We believe that our customers deserve the very best, and we are proud to deliver it through our commitment to quality, security, and innovation.

Stellar shots day or night

Enjoy an enhanced imaging experience and capture memories with confidence in Night and Portrait modes, on both 8MP front and 5MP rear cameras, and then relive them on a stunning 6.3” HD+ display.

More storage and making the most out of your data

Nokia C-series devices with AndroidTM 12 (Go edition) give you an average of 20% more free storage[1] so you can store up to a thousand more songs or pictures, or even a few hours of HD video. ?

With memory extension[2] giving you 2GB of additional virtual RAM, you can navigate between your favorite apps even faster, whilst ensuring others don’t slow you down.

Performance optimizer cleans the unnecessary apps running in the background, and Nokia C12 ensures no data is wasted. With resources freed up and data saved, your mobile plan will go further.

Faster and more efficient

Enjoy 30% faster[3] app opening times courtesy of AndroidTM 12 (Go edition). Greater memory[4] combined with more advanced[5] octa-core processing gives you an enhanced performance that can keep up with the busiest of lifestyles, while performance optimizer carries out a regular “Spring clean” for a fluid everyday experience.

Always safe and secure

In a world of growing cyber threats[6], the top-notch security Nokia phones are known for is always working in the background to keep you safe. The C-series family ensures at least two years of regular security updates to keep you shielded from ever-increasing threats.