Nominations open for India’s first ever CXPA Awards

For the first time ever, CXPA (Customer Experience Professionals Association), in association with Terragni Consulting will be conducting the Terragni-CXPA India CX Awards. These awards honor the work of professionals and organizations who have worked to drive customer-focused innovation over the past year.
Celebrating the tenth annual CX Day, the awards will simultaneously take place in Australia, Singapore, India, the Middle East, East Europe, West Europe, UK & USA on October 04, 2022. Categories for Nominations are Customer-Centric Company of the Year, CX Innovation Talent of the Year and CX Business Professional of the Year.
The jury includes Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief Operating Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Sameer Saxena, Director, Strategy Marketing, Legrand, Ramita Vyas, Vice President – Customer Experience, Akasa Air, Priya Hingorani, Vice President, GSK, Greg Melia, CEO, CXPA, Dipti Sapatnekar, Director, Terragni.
Details:
Nomination form: https://terragni.in/terragni-cxpa-india-cx-awards/
Last Date for sending applications: September 17, 2022
Nomination Fee: Free