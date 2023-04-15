Non-Stop Fun and Entertainment with Orion Malls’ Fun League 2023

Bengaluru, 15 April 2023: Orion Malls is back and ready to make your summer unforgettable with the Fun League! Get ready for non-stop entertainment, games, surprises, and more from 15 April 2023 to 01 May 2023 at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Orion Avenue Mall in Cooke Town, and Orion Uptown Mall at Whitefield-Hoskote crossing.

This year’s Fun League promises to be bigger and better than ever with the launch of the ‘Get Set Fun!’ campaign, enjoy over 20 different fun games featuring some of the most beloved characters from Nickelodeon. Meet and interact with Chikoo & Bunty, Happy & Pinaki, and Dora, as well as enjoy spectacular performances from Stilt Walkers, Clowns, Magicians, Mirror Man, and many more!

Kids will love the exhilarating lineup of games and activities at Fun League. The tiniest tots will be spellbound with games like Roller Coaster, Carousel, Dragon Castle and over 70 ft Bouncy. For the sporty kiddos, Mega obstacle course, Rodeo bull, Box Cricket arena, Archery and High striker. While just about everyone can squeal in delight while indulging in fun stuff like Rollerball and Hungry Sumo. The Fun League activities will leave everyone wanting more.

“The Fun League is a testament to our commitment to bringing joy and happiness to our patrons, this year’s Orion Fun League takes the fun quotient and the excitement several notches higher. Kids & Families will feel the Nickelodeon experience during this year’s Orion Fun League and have fun with their favourite characters like Chikoo & Bunty, Happy & Pinaki, and Dora etc. There are a lot of fun rides and other activities to enjoy during this summer holiday.” – said Sunil Munshi, VP Retail, Orion Malls by Brigade Group.