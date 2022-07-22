Non-woven carry bags of 60 GSM are reusable and recyclable

The Indinon Manufacturers Association of Non-wovens (INDINON), which represents Spunbond Non- woven fabric manufacturers from Gujarat, has said that Non-woven fabric bags of above 60 GSM are recyclable and reusable and the perfect alternative for SUP bags.

“The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has banned several SUP items from July 1 because of environmental impact. There is no ban on Non-woven fabric bags of more than 60 GSM thickness and the Ministry of Environment has allowed the use of Non-woven fabric bags of more than 60 GSM. These bags are Reusable and Recyclable, have the least carbon footprint, and are the ideal alternative for SUP bags for consumers and marketers for packaging purposes,” said Suresh Patel, President, INDINON.

The Non-woven fabric is called so because the fibers are thermally bonded for making the fabric instead of the traditional way of weaving. The Non-woven fabric also has a cloth-like texture. There are more than 300 manufacturers of spun-bond fabric in the country, while in Gujarat there are 60 Non-woven fabric manufacturers. There are 10,000 manufacturers who produces the Non-woven bags in India and in Gujarat there are 3000 manufacturers of Non-woven bags. The sector provides direct & indirect employment to more than 2 lac workers across the country and in Gujarat to more than 40,000 workers.

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), which functions under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, conducted a detailed analysis of 40, 50, and 60 GSM Non- woven fabric bags last year, and out of that it is found that 60 GSM Non-woven fabric bags can be reused and recycled.

“It was observed that Non-woven carry bags of 40 and 50 GSM are not withstanding the cyclic load for multiple times. However, carry bags of 60 GSM are withstanding the cyclic load for multiple times (up to 10 cycles). Thus, it is opined that Non-woven carry bags made of polypropylene fiber of 60 GSM may be responsibly used multiple times and recycled at the end of their use,” CIPET, Bhuvnehwar said in its analysis report No.-180 dated 04/03/2021.

INDINON also allayed the concerns among consumers and marketers that the ban on SUP could lead to supply disruptions and a shortage of bags.