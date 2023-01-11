Nona Lifestyle onboards Shivang Agrawal as its Tech Lead

New Delhi, January 11th, 2023: Nona Lifestyle, the first organized B2B-managed marketplace offering customized corporate merchandise and soft furnishing, announced that the company onboarded Shivang Agrawal as its Tech Lead to strengthen the team. With over three years of experience in web applications, APIs, and system design, he will head the tech team at Nona Lifestyle. Shivang will also be responsible for developing the managed marketplace and ensuring its seamless functioning.

Before joining the company, he was a Software Engineer at SAP Labs India. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Shivang possesses skills in Go, Python, Javascript, Java, C++, SQL, etc. Leveraging his technical skills and expertise in building scalable Enterprise-Grade systems, Shivang will focus on enhancing the marketplace further, where brands buy customized apparel in categories like uniforms, home textiles, and private labels. He will also develop platforms and tools for raw-material suppliers and manufacturers to manage and track their day-to-day operations.

Speaking about embarking on this new journey, Mr. Shivang Agrawal, Tech Lead, Nona Lifestyle, said, “This is indeed a moment of joy for me to be associated with Nona Lifestyle. I intend to contribute further to the company’s robust tech architecture and innovate the managed marketplace. I also look forward to contributing to the company with my industry experience and helping the brand scale further.”

Hari Mishra, Co-Founder, of Nona Lifestyle, said, “We are delighted to have Shivang Agrawal onboard. He is a seasoned professional and has done commendable work in tech. We are looking forward to leveraging his skills and expertise to enhance our B2B managed marketplace. The core foundation of Nona Lifestyle is based on its tech infrastructure, and we are confident that Shivang will help us strengthen our tech division and the team. He will also help us get closer to our goal of emerging as a one-stop solution for all customized corporate merchandising needs in the future.”

Ever since its inception in 2016, Nona Lifestyle has grown significantly with its prime focus on optimizing the B2B supply chain. Having witnessed 6X growth in the last 18 months, the brand is aiming to scale further and intends to achieve the INR 1,000 crore mark by 2025.