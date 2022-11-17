Nona Lifestyle onboards Vivek Somani as President of Sales Marketplace

New Delhi, November 17, 2022: Nona Lifestyle, the first organized B2B-managed marketplace offering customized corporate merchandise and soft furnishing, today announced that it onboarded Vivek Somani as the President of – Sales Marketplace. With a rich industry experience of 08 years, Vivek will be responsible for heading the sales team at Nona Lifestyle and leading all aspects of sales practices to deliver maximum benefit to the stakeholders.

Vivek has worked with B2B brands like Zilingo, as Head of Sales, and with Creative Garments Private Limited. He brings with him expertise in sales and operations. Therefore, at Nona Lifestyle, Vivek will play a pivotal role in designing and executing strategic sales solutions and driving operational performance throughout the supply value chain in India and across other international centers through technology.