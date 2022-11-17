Nona Lifestyle onboards Vivek Somani as President of Sales Marketplace

New Delhi, November 17, 2022: Nona Lifestyle, the first organized B2B-managed marketplace offering customized corporate merchandise and soft furnishing, today announced that it onboarded Vivek Somani as the President of – Sales Marketplace. With a rich industry experience of 08 years, Vivek will be responsible for heading the sales team at Nona Lifestyle and leading all aspects of sales practices to deliver maximum benefit to the stakeholders.
Vivek has worked with B2B brands like Zilingo, as Head of Sales, and with Creative Garments Private Limited. He brings with him expertise in sales and operations. Therefore, at Nona Lifestyle, Vivek will play a pivotal role in designing and executing strategic sales solutions and driving operational performance throughout the supply value chain in India and across other international centers through technology.
Speaking about starting his journey with Nona Lifestyle, Vivek Somani, President of Sales Marketplace, Nona Lifestyle, said, “It gives me immense joy to be associated with Nona Lifestyle. With its robust tech architecture, the B2B managed marketplace will surely see a new wave. I firmly believe I can contribute with my experience and innovative strategies to strengthen the brand further. I am eager to build India’s largest asset-light managed marketplace for corporate merchandising and soft furnishing, making B2B sourcing easy and transparent.”
On Vivek’s hiring, Mr. Hari Mishra, Co-Founder, Nona Lifestyle, said, “We are pleased to have Vivek onboard. He is a seasoned professional and has achieved various milestones in his career trajectory with his expertise in the textile industry. We are looking forward to deploying Vivek’s knowledge in the sales marketplace department. We are certain that with his expertise, we will be able to achieve our targets and make Nona Lifestyle one stop solution for all customized corporate merchandising needs”
While speaking on hiring plans, Mr. Hari Mishra said, “We plan on expanding our footprints in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and others. We are also planning on hiring tech talents to build and scale our product to provide clients with a seamless experience. Hiring skilled professionals and creating a robust and highly energetic sales team for expansion into other markets and geographies is also one of our priorities. To ensure high-quality products with the best price and TAT, we would also be onboarding merchandisers and a quality-driven operations team.”