NOREL Service Company Ownership Transition

Waltham, MA, August 17, 2023— NOREL Service Company has announced a transition in leadership. On July 1, 2023, NOREL Service was purchased for an undisclosed amount by George Aguiar and Dan Chauvin. NOREL’s new leadership team brings years of experience in the life safety industry and provides a complete offering from initial design to aftermarket service.

George Aguiar, former Vice President of NOREL Service, will be assuming the role of President, where he will continue to oversee the Company’s Operations and strategic growth initiatives. George’s decades of experience and deep understanding of the security and life safety service industry will guide NOREL to flourish and excel well into the future.

Dan Chauvin, President/Owner of NSG Life Safety will further forge NOREL’s growth trajectory. Dan offers a 38-year track record of building successful teams and driving growth. Dan’s commitment to excellence will add significant opportunity for NOREL to further provide superior service offerings throughout Greater Boston.

Together, George and Dan will form a dynamic and powerful leadership team, dedicated to fostering a culture of teamwork, innovation, and exceptional customer service. It is expected that their collective expertise will drive NOREL to new levels of achievement that clearly surpass industry standards.

“NSG’s Engineering and Systems Sales expertise, coupled with NOREL’s superior aftermarket service, provides New England with an unparalleled end-to-end Life safety, Security and Communications offering,” said Dan Chauvin president of NSG Life Safety.

NOREL Service Company has been in business for 50+ years and has more than 80 employees. NSG Life Safety was formed in 2018 and currently has 28 employees. The combined revenues for both organizations are expected to exceed 35 million in 2023.