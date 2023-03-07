Normet acquires Remion, a specialist in industrial internet solutions and advisory services

Normet has acquired Remion Ltd, a specialist in innovative business- and process-enhancing industrial internet solutions and advisory services situated in Finland. Remion employs a team of 28 professionals.

“We see Remion as a critical enabler for our digitalization strategy going forward. Remion’s capabilities in analytics and software development provide a foundation for us to utilize related skillsets in developing the Normet offering. We value Remion’s existing customer base and its significant growth opportunities. We look forward to working together with Remion to tap into these growth opportunities while ensuring that development and support continues with Remion’s existing customers”, comments Riku Helander, Senior Vice President, Services Business Line, at Normet.

“The change of ownership doesn’t change the focus for Remion. We look forward to developing IoT and analytics solutions for our customers and to further expand our customer base. Remion will continue to develop its offering and grow under new ownership”, comments Jukka Kivimäki, CEO at Remion.

Remion, founded in 2001, offers innovative IoT solutions and services for various industries, machine and equipment manufacturers, service companies and development organizations that are fundamental to efficient, forward-thinking operations. Remion is based in Tampere, Finland.

The acquisition was closed in February 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details related to the transaction. After the acquisition, Remion continues to operate as an independent company as part of the Normet Group.