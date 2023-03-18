North-East at its Best

Kolkata, 18th March 2023: The Exhibition-cum-Sale of exclusive products, specially created by Skillful craft persons, from the North Eastern States of India, is being organized by the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd at the CCIC Emporium, 7, J.L. Nehru Road, Kolkata The 7 days event is an endeavor undertaken by Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, GOI. Known for its indigenous earthy appeal and meticulous craftsmanship, the handmade creations from North East have drawn worldwide attention. The ambit of products showcased in the exhibition includes a wide range of high-quality handcrafted and authentic range of bamboo handicrafts, grass handicrafts, cane handicrafts, handloom textiles & made-ups, pottery, and jewelry, representing the crafts traditions and cultural ethos of, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. The exhibition is an effort to display the nuances of glorious craft traditions and their making from the North Eastern States of India.

Central Cottage Emporium, 7, J.L. Nehru Road, Kolkata – 700013 will remain open for our valuable customers/visitors from 17th – 23rd March 2023, from 10:30 AM – 7:30 PM