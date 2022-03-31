North East Licensed Service Area of Department of Telecommunication organizes an awareness webinar on Electromagnetic Radiations from Mobile Tower

Shillong, March 31st, 2022: Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Northeast License Service Area (LSA) today organized an awareness webinar on “Electromagnetic Radiations from Mobile Tower”. This session was organized to make the public aware of the growing need for mobile towers to make North Eastern States of India digitally advanced and to break myths regarding the health effects of EMF exposure from mobile towers.

The webinar workshop was addressed by the eminent key speakers Shri Ravi Goel, Sr. DDG, NE LSA, Shri A.K. Jain, DDG (Compliance), DoT, NE LSA, Shillong, , Shri K. Sri Krishna, DDG Mizoram, Shri P.C. Sharma, Director (Compliance), DoT, NE LSA, Shillong and Dr Arun Chougule, Senior Professor & Head Department of Radiological Physics, SMS Medical College & Hospitals, Jaipur. The workshop had more than 100 participants including the general public, government officials, residents’ welfare associations, students, doctors, telecom service providers, infrastructure providers and other officials.

Shri A.K.Jain, DDG (Compliance) gave an overview of the importance of mobile towers and the role well-entrenched telecommunications plays in providing seamless connectivity. Addressing concerns, he added, “For socio-economic progress, the telecom industry forms the bedrock by providing a robust network of mobile towers to boost connectivity. He further mentioned that there is no risk to health from mobile tower radiation as the EMF radiation norms for India. It was also mentioned that unscrupulous companies/ agencies/individuals cheat the general public by promising them hefty monthly rental payments for the installation of mobile towers etc. Such fraudsters ask the public to deposit money in their personal / company accounts under various names against security deposit/ application fee/ registration charges/ stamp duty/government tax under Telecom Act etc. in the name of DoT/ TRAI etc. After collecting the money these agencies vanish and become untraceable. Such fraudsters are liable to be prosecuted under applicable laws. If any person comes across any such fraudulent activity then they may report the incident to local police authorities. Further, it was also highlighted that use of telecom services through SIM cards and signals of foreign service providers in the Indian Territory violates the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and persons involved in such types of acts are liable to punishment as per provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and other applicable Act/ Rules. The public is therefore advised not to use such unauthorized telecom services through SIM cards and signals of foreign service providers in the Indian Territory.

Shri Ravi Goel, Sr. DDG DoT, Northeast LSA, Shillong in his opening address averred the statistics of NE LSA. He further added that World Health Organization (WHO) has referred to approximately 25,000 articles published around the world over the past 30 years and based on an in-depth review of scientific literature, the WHO has concluded that there is no risk to human health from mobile tower radiation.

Briefing at the event about the issue of EMF exposure and compliance measures Shri K. Sri Krishna, DDG Mizoram said “The Govt. of India has defined some of the most stringent emission standards for mobile towers making India one of the few countries worldwide with the most stringent emission standards for mobile towers. We follow norms that are 10 times stricter than what has been prescribed by ICNIRP and recommended by WHO. DoT continuously monitors the EMF emission levels from towers across India and ensures compliance with emission norms across the country through its field. All telecom service providers are required to ensure the radiation from mobile towers (BTSs) is within prescribed safe limits. LSA also conducts physical audits of sites by selecting them randomly and testing the power of the available EMF signals at different probable locations near the site. There is a need to bust the myth about the health effects of Electromagnetic Field Radiation (EMR) exposure from diverse EMR sources especially Mobile BTS antennae and mobile phones. Therefore, one must rely on the scientific data that EMF radiation from the mobile tower is safe.’’ Dr Arun Chougule, Senior Professor & Head Department of Radiological Physics also shared his perspective and said, “The EMF radiation emitted from mobile tower antenna and the mobile handset is low non-ionizing RF/Electromagnetic energy. According to Scientific research on the health impacts of radiation from Mobile Towers, it has been found that low powered, non-ionizing radiation emitted from cell towers have no ill effects on human health, whatsoever. Therefore, it becomes extremely essential to address the spread of misinformation and provide an authentic view of health concerns related to mobile towers. It is also important to be informed that no scientific or medical evidence is available to corroborate the argument used against mobile towers.’’

India needs more towers for the realisation of the vision of Gati Shakti and Digital India’s vision of Govt. of India. It holds the potential to lead the telecommunications technology sector across the globe. Telecom towers are critical installations for realizing the vision of inclusive growth. According to The Mobile Economy Report 2022 from the GSMA, 5G connections will surpass 1 billion in 2022 and 2 billion by 2025. By the end of 2027, 5G will represent around 39 per cent of mobile subscriptions in India, with an estimated 500 million subscriptions.

Misconceptions among a section of the state population around the health hazards of EMF radiation should not override the factual information made available to us through scientific research EMF radiation from mobile towers are strictly monitored and assessed on a regular basis. Evidence from credible and extensive research has ruled out any possibility of health issues originating from EMF radiations. Moreover, eight High Courts of India have also upheld the same view and have2400 delivered judgments that aim to disprove all such unfounded fears and misguided activism that is posing a severe challenge to the overall growth and connectivity of the country. Hence, the public needs to be assured that any fear around mobile towers lacks any foundation

From 2021-22 to date, NE LSA has tested 2400 BTSs from April 2021 to March 2022 and all BTSs have been found compliant with DoT Norms on EMF radiation. All the information on mobile tower radiation is available to the public on DoT’s website https://dot.gov.in/journey-emf and portal http://tarangsanchar.gov.in/EMFportal, where any citizen can also request for testing of any mobile tower in their vicinity by paying a nominal fee.

The webinar concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri P.C. Sharma, Director (Compliance), DoT, NE LSA, Shillong.