North Indian food at a Village themed restaurant – Desi Vibes

Visiting Delhi and not visiting a North Indian restaurant is a big No! How about having an rural themed restaurant serving some lipsmacking North Indian cuisines. Yes you all have got it right! We are talking about Desi Vibes situated centrally in Connaught Place.

If the place serves some delicious food and some thirst quenching drinks, then it definitely becomes the talk of the town! Starting from Hara Bhara Kebab to Dal Makhni, Chicken Tiikka Kebab to Mutton Biryani- they have it all. Not only non-vegetarian items, some of their vegetarian items like – Paneer Butter Masala, Navaratan Korma and authentic Delhi style Rajma Chawal makes this place an iconic destination for the vegetarian people as well.

Their interiors definitely reminds us of some rural houses in Punjab. The thatched roofs with with wooden doors and windows. The paintings of some figures dancing on the wall, the white designs carved on the walls definitely makes this more special. More over the small corners having authentic copper utensils for decorations are too something which is loved by all. The best part is they even serve food and water to the guests in Copper plates and bowls.

This definitely sounds like a weekend plan for us already! When you have a place where you get drinks and North Indian food under the same roof- what else do you need! So if you haven’t made any plans pls keep yourself free for the coolest rural themed restaurant at the heart of the Capital- Desi Vibes!

Cost for two : ₹2200 without alcohol

Timings : 12 PM onwards

Contact : 7848880880/01142425131

Address : N-95, 2nd floor, outer circle, Connaught place, New delhi -110001