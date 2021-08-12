Not Your Idea (NYI) wins marketing mandate for goSTOPS

India- Not Your Idea (NYI), a truly unique marketing and content solutions company, has won the marketing mandate for goSTOPS, India’s fastest growing backpacker hostel brand. goSTOPS was co-founded by Pallavi Agarwal and Pankaj Parwanda in 2014.

As part of the mandate, NYI will be responsible for handling long form content, email marketing, and tech driven content solutions to achieve goSTOPS’ marketing goals. NYI will be handling the brand’s content requirements for both their website and the mobile app.

Speaking on the move, Pankaj Parwanda, Co-Founder, goSTOPS said, “We are excited about partnering with Not Your Idea. We are now stepping into the next phase of business growth, that we believe will be propelled by an innovative exercise to engage with our audience – the youth. The content preferences of GenZ are ever-evolving. We are cognizant that keeping them engaged in the brand and category is a specialisation by itself, and NYI is well-poised to guide us in this phase. We are thrilled about the potential that good content discovery complemented by sound technology unlocks for the idea of youth travel and goSTOPS, specifically.”

Ojas Mhatre, Co-Founder, Not Your Idea said, “We are thrilled to be associated with goSTOPS, the most preferred and fastest growing hostel brand in India. goSTOPS has a strong reputation among the youth of the country when it comes to their preferred choice of accommodation. We believe goSTOPS has the potential to be the undisputed leader in the youth travel sector and we are beyond excited to partner with them on this journey.”

goSTOPS caters primarily to the Gen Z population. With community and design-led hotel transformation, the brand harnesses the efficiencies of the shared economy to make a high-quality youth-focused stay accessible within a Gen Z friendly budget of INR 500 per night. Operating across 20 destinations in India, goSTOPS has hosted over 500K guests in its properties since its inception.