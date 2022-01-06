Notable Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Kevin Lynch as Chief Business Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif.,–Notable Labs, Inc. (Notable), a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, announced the appointment of Kevin Lynch, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Lynch has decades of deal-making experience within pharma, and recently led extensive business development operations as Chief Business Officer at Recursion and as Vice President of Business Development at VIR Biotechnology. Dr. Lynch will serve on the executive leadership team and will oversee Notable’s business and corporate development as well as corporate alliance management activities.

“Kevin has an impressive record of deal-making and long-standing relationships across the life sciences industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” noted Thomas Bock, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Notable. “He joins us at an incredibly exciting time at Notable, where we are advancing our clinical-stage oncology pipeline that we believe is poised to deliver remarkable results through our predictive precision medicines platform.”

“What has impressed me most is the combination of Notable’s experienced team across therapeutics, diagnostics and engineering together with its predictive platform and clinical precision medicine pipeline,” noted Dr. Lynch, Chief Business Officer. “I know first-hand that there is an abundance of promising, yet stalled, oncology assets that are primed for great success should there be a reliable way to match them with a known responsive patient population. I am hugely excited about Notable’s proprietary approach to do just that.”

Dr. Lynch brings to Notable over 25 years of industry experience at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and has led and executed a number of global, multibillion-dollar corporate transactions, including in-licenses, out-licenses, strategic partnerships, royalty monetization and industry-leading M&A activity. Dr. Lynch serves as an executive advisor to several biotechnology companies. In his over 20-year tenure at Abbott/AbbVie, Dr. Lynch executed a vast array of corporate transactions, and as Vice President, Search and Evaluation, oversaw search, evaluation and due diligence of all global business development opportunities, including academics, technologies, venture and M&A.

Dr. Lynch holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology from Penn State and an MBA from Northwestern.