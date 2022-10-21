Nothing joins hands with Myntra ahead of the Ear (stick) launch

October 21, 2022: London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, has announced its association with Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations. In addition to Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Nothing’s upcoming product – Ear (stick), launching on 26th October 2022 will be available on Myntra.

Talking about the association, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, ”We are delighted to associate with Nothing to offer an array of premium, high quality and stylish looking audio products to our fashion-forward customer base across the country with high design sensibilities and appreciation for good quality products. In the last two years, we have witnessed an increased demand for audio products on our platform. The upcoming launch of Nothing Ear (stick) will provide our customers with a wider selection in the wireless audio category.”

The next generation of Nothing sound technology, Ear (stick) is a half-in-ear true wireless earbud, made not to be felt when in use, and balances supreme comfort with exceptional sound. They are feather-light with an ergonomic fit, delivered in a unique and compact charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes.