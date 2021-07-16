NOTION Introduces Solid Bamboo Pergolas…

An Outdoor pergolas works as a wonderful addition to garden area and bring all of your outdoor elements together; they bring families and friends together. Having a pergola at lawn or backyard area is an easy and affordable way to visually impact your outdoor space.

Keeping this in mind, NOTION -the trustworthy brand in wooden flooring and exterior cladding industry, have introduced the revolutionary product “Pergolas” to give an extension to your living area under nature.

According to Mr. Akash Saini-Director-NOTION, “A pergola is a garden feature forming a shaded walkway, passageway, or sitting area of vertical posts or pillars that usually support cross-beams and a sturdy open lattice, often upon which woody vines are trained. As a type of gazebo, it may also be an extension of a building or serve as protection for an open terrace or a link between pavilions. Pergolas may link pavilions or extend from a building’s door to an open garden feature such as an isolated terrace or pool. Free standing pergolas, those not attached to a home or other structure, provide a sitting area that allows for breeze and light sun, but offer protection from the harsh glare of direct sunlight.”

Normally the pergolas are been made in India with MS and then cladded with wood, which normally get rust, people were forced to use MS due to non-availability of real viable products. That’s how NOTION have introduced much viable and durable solution in Pergolas with Solid Bamboo

NOTION Pergolas are made of Bamboo because of high density, green product and high durability. Bamboo is the more stronger and durable than any other timber. Bamboo can also been maintained easily and doesn’t not require high maintenance. Our Pergola collection has number of advantages such as ecological, environmental protection, and low technology. Entire collection is produced from bamboo poles which are specially treated, free of insects, low moisture, anti-mildew, kiln dry and fumigated. These Pergolas can be used up to 30 years with proper maintenance.

