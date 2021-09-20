Notion launched Facades/Cladding for Wall

No boring paints and wall colours to beautify your walls, as there’s another way to add a magnificent and dramatic touch, which is trendy and stylish-and that is “Cladding”. Launched by “Notion”-pioneer in tile solution for home and commercial space, this magnificent range of cladding adds additional layer of material on walls, which provides protection and insulation but also adds an aesthetic effect.

According to Mr. Akash Saini –Director Sales-Notion, “Notion ensures choice offering the largest range of timbers, widths, lengths, looks and finishes for exterior use. The product is 100 % natural and quality is assured through trustworthy production methods. From the crucial drying process to the expert grading selection, we care intensely about the wood types we select and the way, we handle them and treat them. All our collection is well suited for outdoor use and protects your walls from extreme cold to hot and dry to humid weather conditions”.

“Facade claddings are non-load bearing panels that are mounted to the supporting structure. The natural appeal, versatility and strength of timber make it the superior choice for external cladding. Through specification, planning, design and finishing processes, timber cladding not only creates a building of superior strength, acoustic and thermal performance but also creates a place of beauty, style and natural appeal. The advantages with the Cladding by Notion are that, all fixing is done by means of an omega shaped stainless steel clip. All boards are manufactured with a double groove profile and don’t need to be drilled. A safer and smooth uniform surface which remains untouched, minimize the risk of splinter and fissure forming. 4mm gap between boards is the optimum space for wood to expand and contract and allow enough expanses for air circulation,” further informs Mr. Saini.

Price: ON REQUEST