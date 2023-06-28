Nourish You strengthens leadership, appoints Divya Gursahani as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

28th June 2023; Hyderabad, India:

Nourish You, India’s leading superfood brand, today announces the appointment of Divya Gursahani as the company’s first Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Divya’s appointment further strengthens Nourish You’s leadership team as it inches towards becoming India’s most loved superfood brand. Following the appointment, Nourish You will amp-up its marketing and communication initiatives, staying focussed on deepening awareness about superfoods and their benefits while positioning itself as the first start-up to introduce the concept of superfoods to Indian consumers. Home to high quality, category disruptive offerings, Nourish You’s Millet Mlk, Breakfast and Meal Mixes, Speciality Flours, and Superseeds have been crucial to the brands success in India.

Prior to Nourish You, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram, and media houses including ELLE, and DNA. She was instrumental in developing campaigns for Netflix, Amazon, Apollo, Bumble, Tata CLiQ, and Nykaa in various capacities. As Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Divya will spearhead the development and implementation of integrated marketing strategies, encompassing all of Nourish You’s product categories and consumer communication channels. Nourish You will focus on building a unique consumer experience, strengthen creative communication and design, and drive strategic market expansion under her guidance,

Speaking on the appointment and bolstering the leadership team at Nourish You, Krishna Reddy Co-Founder, said, “We welcome Divya as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer to our growing team at Nourish You. Nourish You has played a pivotal role in India’s superfood story and we are sure that with her appointment we will be able to amplify our brand’s promise and drive consumer engagement, setting new industry benchmarks. We are certain that with her deep understanding of new age consumer insights and innovative approach to building digital and physical brand experiences, Nourish You will lead India’s superfood growth story through interesting and relevant storytelling.”

Speaking on joining Nourish You, Divya Gursahani said, “Nourish You has a powerful vision for the future of health and wellness in India. I am honoured to contribute to a brand that embodies such strong values and has established itself as a frontrunner in the superfood industry, with an exceptional growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with the founding team as we march towards creating a positive impact for consumers, stakeholders including farmers and the industry at large.”

Divya will be based in Mumbai and will report to the founders office. Her appointment is effective immediately.