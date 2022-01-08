Nova USA Wood Products to Showcase Full Line of Real Wood Solutions at IBS 2022

Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, will showcase the company’s full line of Real Wood Solutions at Booth # S926 at the International Builders’ Show® (IBS) to be held February 8 – 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Included will be Nova USA Wood’s newly announced ExoDek® and ExoClad® QuickClips® as well as its high-quality ExoShield Wood Stains, and naturally durable, premium grade, tropical hardwood decking and siding products.

x

“In addition to the development of new products and constant enhancement of our product lines, we’ve worked diligently to stock and supply customers nationwide with the highest-quality hardwood products and accessories despite the pandemic and industry’s supply chain issues,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova Products Inc. “Quality and the best interests of our customers are always our first priority. As a result, we invite everyone attending IBS to visit our booth and sample our premium line of products for themselves.”

Throughout the course of IBS (Booth # S926), Nova USA Wood will demonstrate the newest additions to the Real Wood Solutions product line as well as its high-quality accessories and premium tropical hardwood deck boards and siding. This includes the company’s:

–ExoDek QuickClip Hidden Decking Fastener. Exceptionally easy to install, the new hidden fastener system was developed to ensure deck boards remain securely fastened through all four seasons while greatly reducing the possibility of inadequate or uneven spacing and loose, buckled and/or damaged boards

–ExoClad QuickClip Rainscreen Siding Clips. Lightweight and easy to handle, the new Nylon ExoClad QuickClips work equally well with hardwoods such as Batu, Ipe and Cumaru hardwood siding, as well as softwoods like Cedar, Redwood and Douglas Fir

–ExoShield Wood Stains. Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, ExoShield’s water-resistant, acid-resistant formula reduces cracking or warping, delays graying and protects both soft- and hardwood products from water damage, fungi and harmful UV rays

–Premium tropical hardwoods, an alternative to under-supplied and over-priced Ipe, which offer highly-durability, low-maintenance and beautiful appearance