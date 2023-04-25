Noventiq establishes a new office in Dubai as Middle East’ strategic digital hub

April 25, 2023 – Noventiq (LSE: NVIQ), the global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, announced today the opening of a new branch in Dubai. This strategic move is part of the company’s continued expansion plan in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region (META), with a focus on offering innovative solutions and services to support local organisations with the most advanced security technology in their digital transformation initiatives.

The new Dubai office will serve as Noventiq regional’s digital hub which focus will be to drive the company’s go-to-market strategy, growth, and expansion in these markets.

To achieve our goals in the region, we are also counting on the excellence of the team at Seven Seas Technologies, a Dubai-based company acquired by Noventiq in June 2022, which has over 40 years of experience in digital transformation.

Dubai has become a global centre for technology, innovation, and business in recent years, driving economic growth throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The country’s strategic location, favorable business environment, and robust infrastructure have made it an attractive destination for global companies and investors. According to the UAE ITC market report, the technology industry in the UAE is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2018-2028, which presents a significant opportunity for businesses looking to expand their operations in the region. Dubai, in particular, has been making rapid strides in emerging technologies, leading the way in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Hervé Tessler, CEO, Noventiq, said: “We are on a mission to drive growth and success for organisations around the world, and our expansion into Dubai reflects this commitment. With its thriving business ecosystem and focus on innovation, Dubai is a strategic location for us. Our goal is to provide the IT solutions and expertise required to help organisations in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region unlock their full potential.”

Atul Ahuja, Senior Vice President, Noventiq Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META), commented: “As a global company with a footprint in around 60 countries, we are all enthusiastic about establishing a local presence in Dubai and supporting the growth of organisations in the META region. We understand the unique challenges that organisations face, and are committed to providing the solutions they need to achieve success. Our team in Dubai is passionate about supporting local businesses, and we look forward to growing & building strong partnerships in the region and beyond.”