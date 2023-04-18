Noventiq’s vision in Asia-Pacific takes flight with opening of Singapore and Indonesian offices

April 18, 2023 – Noventiq (LSE:NVIQ), the global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, today announced the opening of its new offices in Singapore and Indonesia, as part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The new offices will start providing local businesses with access to Noventiq’s innovative solutions and services, empowering them to transform digitally and achieve their strategic goals.

Ilya Anzhiganov, Vice President APAC at Noventiq: “After 16 years at Noventiq, and 2 years managing the APAC region, I am personally very proud and excited to open our new offices in Singapore and Indonesia. Singapore is a thriving business hub with a vibrant tech ecosystem and will serve as a strategic location for our operations in the APAC region. Indonesia is an incredibly fast-growing economy where technology is already becoming a key priority for companies. We are confident that our solutions and services will help local companies accelerate their digital transformation journey and stay ahead of the competition.”

Noventiq offers a wide range of IT solutions and services, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and software development. With its deep expertise and experience in these areas, the company helps businesses of all sizes to leverage technology to drive growth and innovation.

Herve Tessler, CEO of Noventiq, said: “We are committed to helping businesses in Singapore, Indonesia, and the wider APAC region to realize their full potential through digital transformation. With our innovative solutions and services, we are confident that we can help companies to unlock new opportunities, increase efficiency, and achieve their strategic goals.”

Noventiq’s expansion in Singapore and Indonesia is a testament to the company’s commitment to the APAC region and its belief in the potential of local businesses. This expansion will allow local organizations in both markets to transform digitally faster and achieve their strategic goals more effectively using Noventiq’s innovative solutions and services as well as solutions from Noventiq’s technology partners.