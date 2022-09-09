Novotel Aerocity New Delhi And Chef Gul Ali Bring To Life The Authentic Flavours Of Lucknow

New Delhi, 9th September 2022 – The contemporary destination, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity represents the culture and diversity that resides at the core of India. In its venture to explore the various flavours of the country, Novotel has now joined hands with Rocky Mohan, Founder at Chef Pin – India’s leading platform for expert home chefs and Gul Ali, who is one of the most talented culinary artists of the platform representing Lucknow cuisine.

Born in Lucknow, a city known for its historic architecture and cuisines with its own distinct individuality and identity, Gul Ali has been a cooking enthusiast for as long as she remembers. Over the years, she has mastered the art of creating Lucknow-based statement dishes using traditional ingredients like saffron, cumin and homemade chilli spices.

Evoking the Lucknow sentiment through her cooking, Gul brings authentic recipes of Lucknow to Novotel with an aim to showcase the talented home chefs and their delectable creations to a large audience. The menu is specially curated with the finest dishes like Galauti Kebabs, Zam Zam Biryani, Raan Musallam and Zaafrani Kheer which represent the palate of the cuisine.

“I am excited to bring my city’s emotions through the signature recipes to Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. India is a large country and we surely have some amazing regional cuisines and through this gesture, we aim to celebrate its diverse cuisine and the talented home chefs of our country”, commented Gul Ali, a home chef from Lucknow.

“Novotel New Delhi Aerocity has always ensured to be like a home away from home where we take care of our guests’ needs. This includes offering comfort through food which is both regional and yet flavoursome. Having Gul Ali bring the local flavours of Lucknow to Delhi is quite exciting and a gesture towards celebrating the home chefs”, commented Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Director of Culinary, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

The exclusive menu is available from 9th – 11th September ’22 at Food Exchange, Novotel Aerocity New Delhi.