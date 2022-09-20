Novotel Goa Candolim appoints Chef Pritpal Singh Bakshi as their Master Chef

National, 20th September 2022: Novotel Goa Candolim has appointed veteran Chef Pritpal Singh Bakshi as their Master Chef. With over 33 years of rich experience, the award-winning creative chef has worked across Thai, Lebanese, Russian and other varied cuisines with a bent toward Indian food.

While his specialization veers towards North Indian cuisine especially his signature Mutton Rogan Josh and Butter Chicken, he is a multi-cuisine chef and has won numerous awards for best food & hospitality, including a gold medal from The World Masterchef Association, USA. He has travelled to over 15 countries and loves to explore and learn from the cultures and cuisines of all places he visits.

Speaking of this appointment, Complex General Manager, Ranju Singh said, “We are looking forward to working with a globally experienced and immensely talented chef, that Chef Pritpal is. With his exquisite skill set, we have no doubt that he will add one more feather to our hat. His knowledge of such a vast range of cuisines that he has accumulated from his travels will add more value to our hotel. We are confident that with his presence we will make the experience our guests have, even better. It is our pleasure to welcome him to the Novotel family, and we look forward to scaling new heights together.”

Chef Bakshi considers Novotel as a home away from home. Even at 63, he considers both the Novotel properties in Goa to be like gold mines and the possibilities here are endless. This place makes him feel like a 26-year-old all over again and he hopes to push the boundaries of the culinary world and create recipes which will lead an entire generation of young chefs to dream bigger and cross all the boundaries which have been set for them.

Born in the heart of the capital city of New Delhi, Chef Bakshi has worked across multiple national and international chains like the Oberoi group and the Broadway chain of hotels in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also worked in Bangkok, Chennai and Bengaluru where he mastered his craft and today after such a rich repertoire is a committed culinary advocate.

In his new role, Chef Bakshi will be responsible for positioning Novotel Candolim Goa’s culinary journey and spearheading the kitchen team in identifying new and innovative culinary techniques to provide guests with exemplary services.

A compassionate person, he also undertook the responsibility of two other lesser-privileged children by sponsoring their education and livelihood. Today, these children too are well-settled in life and thriving. A passionate seeker of calm and peace, he may be seen exploring the unseen side of Goa in his leisure time.