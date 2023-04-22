Novotel Hyderabad Airport Set to Host an Exquisite Eid Brunch on 23rd April 2023

Hyderabad, April 22, 2023 – Get ready to indulge in an exquisite culinary experience as Novotel Hyderabad Airport hosts a special Eid Brunch on 23rd April 2023. The brunch will be held at Food Exchange, the hotel’s signature restaurant, and promises to take your taste buds on an extraordinary journey from Morocco to Malaysia and beyond.

Featuring an array of global dishes, carefully curated by the hotel’s team of culinary experts led by Executive Chef Varun, the Eid Brunch will offer guests an irresistible fusion of flavours and aromas. Savour the Moroccan Lamb Harira, relish the Hyderabadi Haleem, taste the Indonesian Kuih Lapis, and sink your teeth into the Turkish Bhaklava. And that’s just the beginning!

The menu will also feature a host of other delectable delights, including Uzbekistan’s Patir Bread, Malaysia’s Ayam Masak Merah, the Middle East’s Shawarwa, Iraq’s Dolma, and the Middle East’s Kunafa and Kibbe. To complement the exquisite spread, the brunch will also feature a range of main course and side dishes that will leave you asking for more.

Book your table today and be prepared for an extraordinary culinary experience that you won’t forget!

Venue: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Date: April 23, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

For more information or to reserve your spot at the event, please contact Novotel Hyderabad Airport on +91-9703220101.