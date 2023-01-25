Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre hosts a sumptuous Oriental Food Festival

Hyderabad: January 25th, 2023: On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the Year of The Rabbit, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) is hosting an Oriental Food Festival at the specialty restaurant “La Cantina”. This Pop-up fest is ongoing till the 5th of February 2023 Open for Dinner, it’s an oriental delight for our esteemed guests showcasing the flavors of Asian culinary heritage. The Team of Master Chefs has curated a tantalizing menu that brings to you some exclusive essence from the Orient revealing some age-old culinary secrets of the Far East.

The menu focuses on Oriental food patrons and is sure to take them on a culinary adventure filled with authentic flavors and aromas. The festival will feature some of the choicest Asian delicacies such as Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice, Rock Lobster Smoked Chilly, Plant-Based Meat in Hot Bean Sauce, all-you-can-eat Dim sum Station, and much more!

The Oriental Pop-up Food Festival showcases Asian cuisine & celebrates the Confucian philosophy of Food viz. “Food and Friends are inseparable parts of life”

So what are you waiting for come relish this feat with your friends & loved ones?