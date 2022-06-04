Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre hosts CARTOGRAOHIER L’INDE External

Hyderabad 04th JUNE: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre organized “CARTOGRAOHIER L’INDE” – An Exhibition to showcase the Cartographic Journey of French in India by various artists across the globe. The event was an insightful journey into the facets of history that decided the fate of the Indian subcontinent. It was an elegant session with a roiling significance on the cities that were built and destroyed over the eighteenth century with a presentation of several artworks. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. The event was graced by ex-pats, art enthusiasts, and key socialites. The evening breeze & the breathtaking view were enchanting and mesmerizing and the venue shone as an ideal location for the event.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre said, “We are extremely excited to host “CARTOGRAOHIER L’INDE” which promotes the art and culture at our hotel. The exhibition showcases some of the interesting facts in the history of the subcontinent. Our long-term aim is to develop an understanding of art from different artists across the globe. This showcase will be till 20th June 2022. We also thank Prashant Lahoti for curating this excellent showcase of artwork at the hotel. We are confident that the collection will embody intimacy and create comforting familiarity with each artwork is handmade and unique.”

Adding to this, Mr. Prashant Lahoti, Co-Founder, Kalakriti Art Gallery said, “We are extremely euphoric to partner with Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre for hosting such an event which emphasises the importance of art in today’s world. We are one of the largest private collections of vintage maps, photographs, and artifacts of the Indian sub-continent it frequently organises the oldest festival of art and culture in Hyderabad.”