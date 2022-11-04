Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre organizes Sri Lankan Food Festival

Chef Satya Pandhari and Chef Kailash Gundupalli

Hyderabad: November 2022: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) is hosting a Sri Lankan Food Festival from 4th to 13th November 2022, in collaboration with renowned Chef Anura Lenora at Food Exchange, NHCC. Chef Anura who hails from the Island country comes with an extensive experience in Sri Lankan and International cuisines. During the 10-day festival, he is all set to cast his gastronomical spell on the guests while showcasing the truly rustic and authentic flavours of the Island.

Sri Lankan cuisine is among the most diverse cuisines and offers a beautiful blend of authentic tastes and aromas. The cuisine has a rich history, which combines different curry concoctions, seafood, and many tasty dishes made with authentic spices. Sri Lankan cuisine has its roots in a strong local culture as well as the colonial influences of the Portuguese, the Dutch, and the British who came for Sri Lanka’s famed spices and tea. South Indian and Malay traders have also left an impact on the food of Sri Lanka.

The Chefs at NHCC have very intelligently brought forward the idea of such a collaboration to placate your taste buds with a rather missed delicacy. The Food extravaganza will provide a huge variety of delectable and exotic Sri Lankan food spreads including vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like Morunga Maluwa, Alanibithi Curry, Malu Miris Purawala, Paripu Masala, Elawalu Cutlet, Elu Mas Curry, Malu Kiri Hodda, Kukul Mas Mirisata, Kaha-Bath, Kakulu Bath, Isso Badala, Kukul Mas Roti and Kukul, Mas Samag Ala Saladya and much more. Special sweet dishes such as the Sago Thalapa (sago pudding), Kiri Topi, Pan Pudima, Pol Dosi (coconut Sweet), and Carota Kavum (Carrot cake) will also be served during the festival.