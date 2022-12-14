Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre supports Ashray Akruti

Hyderabad: 14-12-2022: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) as a part of their corporate social responsibility program has contributed INR. 5.5 Lakhs to Ashray Akruti for the upliftment of underprivileged women in collaboration with Lions Club of Hyderabad Jubilee Hills who contributed an additional 1.5 Lakhs making a total contribution of INR 7 Lakhs. The funds will be utilised to create an ecosystem for hearing-impaired people and their families. The cheque was presented by Mr Madhusudan Rao, Business Head & CFO Emaar Properties (PJSC Dubai) to the representatives of Ashray Akruti.

Cyberabad Convention Centre Pvt. Ltd. the owning company of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre is committed to positively contributing to the society and communities in the state of Telangana. This project undertaken & driven on the ground by Ashray Akruti will be focused on people with disabilities with a focus on children with hearing loss. In order to address the challenges faced by women from underprivileged families, Ashray Akruti is training them to work as sign language interpreters between hearing impaired and hearing communities. This will provide a huge impetus to the disability sector and give employable skills to women who want to fill the communication gaps for hearing-impaired people.

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre is committed to improving our society and providing support to underprivileged women. We have collaborated with Lions Club Hyderabad Jubilee Hills to join hands with Ashray Akruti for the Women Empowerment Project using Sign Language and Technology. Our goal is to create awareness of sustainable development by engaging our employees, guests, and partners to contribute actively to society.”