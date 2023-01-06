Novotel Mumbai International Airport Opens Its Doors

6th Jan 2023: The opening of Novotel Mumbai International Airport marks the second Novotel hotel in the city of dreams, Mumbai, as well as the 22nd Novotel property in India. The sprawling property features 268 rooms and is a contemporary edifice that provides an ideal combination of comfort, convenience, and magnificence.

Situated close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, providing easy access to the Western and Eastern Express Highways, the city’s travel lifeline, it is also accessible to the key industrial, business, and recreation hubs of Andheri Kurla Road, MIDC, SEEPZ, Powai and Bandra Kurla Complex.

All rooms and suites offer generous and comfortable spaces for business and leisure guests alike. The wallpaper in the rooms is a tribute to Mumbai, depicting various elements of the city, such as the Dhobi Ghat, Juhu Beach, and the Dabbawalas. Guests can take advantage of the ultra-contemporary bathrooms, which feature a glass-enclosed rain shower, deluxe bath amenities, and an opulent bathtub in select room categories. Included in the amenities are a 43-inch LED smart TV, high bandwidth Wi-Fi, a work desk with a multimedia panel, a mini fridge, and a tea/coffee machine across various room categories. With its modern and comfortable interiors, the hotel encourages families to spend quality time together, while also welcoming business travelers to clock out and relax after a long day of work.

The magnificent event and meeting rooms at Novotel Mumbai International Airport, which span across 16,500 sq. ft., with ample natural light, are further highlights of the hotel. The Harbour Room, which is located on the lobby level, has its own private entrance, in addition to two meeting rooms on the first floor and the grand ballroom on the 11th floor.

For guests looking to enjoy a bite before boarding a flight, a quick pit stop at the lobby restaurant, Gourmet Bar, is a must, where they can enjoy a modern take on popular global and local cuisines. The eatery also provides a private meeting space for less formal gatherings, and a work play area, where guests can enjoy their own space to work and unwind by playing a quick game on the play station. At Food Exchange, guests can indulge in inventive buffet meals at global and local stations, as well as a la carte selections sourced from all four corners of the globe.

The hotel is equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as digital menus in restaurants, mobile check-in, and access to entertainment channels in the rooms. Throughout the day, guests are able to take pleasure in the interactive and aesthetically pleasing public spaces, which are large and expansive.

Commenting on the latest addition to the Novotel portfolio, Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Operations in India and South Asia said, “We are absolutely elated with the launch of Novotel Mumbai International Airport. With the Novotel brand, we believe that quality time is about making everyday moments matter. Everything has been well thought out to enhance our guests’ life balance, sense of well-being along with enjoyment. Mumbai is one of the most important business and leisure destinations in India and we are happy to be able to share the city’s vibrant culture and history with the travelers.” Vishrut Gupta, General Manager of Novotel Mumbai International Airport mentioned, “I am looking forward to this exciting journey, to build the hotel from ground-up ensuring every guest we host, leaves with positive memories that will last a lifetime. This well-located property, enriched with state-of-the-art facilities, is a perfect addition to the existing portfolio of Novotel hotels in India, and will help reinforce the brand’s commitment to providing the best accommodation options to our guests.” Paras Gundecha, Hotel owner, Chairman, and Managing Director of reputed real estate company Gundecha Builders commented, “We have worked with meticulous planning, attention to detail in every aspect, and emphasis on high-quality construction of the hotel. There is no doubt in our mind that Novotel Mumbai International Airport will do exceedingly well with the leadership that it is under. We are excited to witness and be part of the growth, and wish them nothing but success on their journey ahead.”

The hotel features 268 guest rooms, dining options, a fitness center, an infinity pool overlooking the city views, and event venues, including a grand ballroom known as the Summit Room, which spans across 5135 sq. ft. With a variety of contemporary amenities and services such as a rooftop bar with a breathtaking sky view, spa, and salon, Novotel Mumbai International Airport has opened its doors to all travelers.

With its strategic location, a locale for convergence of work, pleasure and retreat, and an array of top-notch facilities, Novotel Mumbai International Airport is poised to become one of the city’s most popular hotels.