Novotel New Delhi Aerocity brings to you Chillai Kalaan…

A journey for your taste buds from the bylanes of Kashmir, this winter

New Delhi, December’ 2022: Novotel New Delhi Aerocity is hosting ‘Chillai Kalaan’ – a Kashmiri Food Festival from 3rd -11th December’ 2022 at Food Exchange. This 9-day affair is a curation by renowned chefs – Rahul Wali and Sunil Mattoo, who create magic with traditional Kashmiri cuisine.

The gourmet Kashmiri menu, including specially curated Nadru Monji, Palak Tikki, Tabak Maaz , Chicken Kanti, Talit Gaad, Buzith Gaad, will be one to cherish. The heavenly main course which will have Methi Chaman, Nadur Aloo , Nadur Palak Mutton Rogan Josh, Rista and Gostaba to add the cherry on the top.

Novotel New Delhi Aerocity intends to bring in the taste of the serene state of Kashmir by joining hands with Chef Rahul Wali and Sunil Mattoo. Each dish is prepared using authentic ingredients like saffron, cardamom, clove and other spices native to the land.

Amp up this enticing experience even more by sipping on some traditional Kashmiri Kahwa and immerse in this delicious celebration of the Kashmiri Cuisine at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Where: Food Exchange

When: 3rd – 11th Dec 2022