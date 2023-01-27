Novotel Pune appoints Abhijeet Gadgil as the Director of Sales and Marketing

Novotel Pune announces the appointment of Mr. Abhijeet Gadgil as the Director of Sales & Marketing. With 12+ years of experience, Abhijeet is a performance-driven professional and has an outstanding record of achievements. With a rich experience in the industry, he will bring a combination of sales expertise together with a natural ability to motivate and nurture a dynamic team.

Abhijeet commenced his journey in the field of hospitality with a BBA in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Kohinoor IMI – School of Hospitality Management. He started his career with The Pride Hotel Pune as a Management Trainee in 2010 after completing his degree. Since then there has been no looking back. His last assignment was at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim as a Director of Sales where he was a part right from the pre–opening. He has been a part of the Marriott family for over 10 years in multiple roles garnering expertise in various verticals of hospitality.

Having a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry over the last 12 years, Abhijeet’s career has focused on implementing strategic marketing plans, attracting new business, and managing sales and marketing operating budgets. In his new role as Director of Sales and Marketing at Novotel Pune, Abhijeet is committed to demonstrating his creative approach to lead the hotel in achieving its key revenue budgets. With his strong business acumen, Abhijeet will work towards creating and implementing strategies that will elevate the brand presence as well as revenue of Novotel Pune in the market.

Abhijeet is a sportsman and in his free time, he enjoys playing football, cricket, and table tennis. He also loves traveling and exploring new places.