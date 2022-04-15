Novotel Pune welcomes Mr Tarique Herekar as the F&B Manager

Novotel Pune announces the appointment of Mr Tarique Herekar as the new F&B manager at the hotel. Tarique brings with him a remarkable experience of over 16 years in F&B and Hospitality. Having worked with brands such as IHCL hotels, Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels, he has an unmatched experience and expertise in food and beverage.

Creating memories for guests through unique dining experiences has always fascinated Tarique. He thrives on developing new ideas and concepts, innovative and creative ways to improve the service standards to delight guests.

As the F&B manager at Novotel Pune, Tarique plans to invest time in growth and development of associates and empowering them to provide exceptional guest service. He would also like to focus on innovation and implementation of new trends in food and beverage operations.

We at Novotel Pune are excited for Tarique’s journey at the hotel. With his understanding of international F&B trends, restaurant management and operations, he will surely help us boost the growth of F&B at Novotel Pune.