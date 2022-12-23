Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach the official hospitality partner for Vizag Runners

December 2022, Visakhapatnam: Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, one of the top luxury hotels in Visakhapatnam with world-class amenities and all sea-facing rooms partnered with Vizag Runners, a Visakhapatnam Runners group, and a social non-profit organization on the 18th of December 2022. The organization is inspired by the infinite health benefits and possibilities of learning and growth supported by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Andhra University.

The Vizag Marathon, one of the new benchmarks in marathons in Vizag was a successful event with the luxury property supporting the runners in various ways such as serving water, ORS & Glucose in recyclable paper cups, keeping the sustainability factor in mind as a part of Planet 21. The event was a marvelous opportunity to celebrate sport and health during this festive season.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ravi Rai, Cluster General Manager, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, The Bheemili Resort & Novotel Vijayawada said “A marathon is one of the toughest sporting events and requires exceptional endurance, speed, and mental toughness. It is an occasion where athletes come together as members of a team to work towards a common goal. Vizag Marathon is the perfect platform for all the runners across the country to come together to celebrate their running & enjoy the hospitality. These activities are aligned with our vision of sustainability through responsible tourism, and we are glad we could be part of such an initiative.”

Along with serving necessary beverages and aids to the runners, Novotel Visakhapatnam also provided volunteers from their staff who participated in this event as runners themselves as well as cheered for the runners along the way.

Pic credit: Criesse Communications