Now ask Alexa to play your favourite songs on Hungama Music while shopping on the Amazon India Android app

Users can now ask Alexa on the Amazon India Android app to play their favourite songs from Hungama Music. Aimed at enhancing and enriching the overall shopping experience, the feature will enable shoppers to listen to their favourite music using just voice commands without toggling between different apps. Shoppers will gain access to over 15 million songs in more than 20 Indian and international languages. They can listen to individual tracks or songs from an entire album or even songs featuring particular artists or from specific genres. Users can also ask Alexa to play playlists curated by Hungama Music consisting of songs from composers, singers, actors, occasion-specific trends and themes.

In order to listen to songs from Hungama Music, users need to click on the Alexa tab (microphone icon) on the Amazon India app. Post this, they can use simple voice commands such as “Alexa, play Arijit Singh songs on Hungama Music”, “Alexa, play Genda Phool on Hungama Music”, “Alexa, play Bollywood Top 40 on Hungama Music” and so on to access music from Hungama Music’s library.

Speaking about the integration, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Our association with Alexa, Amazon’s voice-based assistant, has helped us build a multi-channel presence and offer our users an experience that is both, enriching and convenient. Over the last 18 months, we have witnessed a 2x jump in consumption on Hungama Music through voice commands indicating the technology’s increasing adoption. We are thrilled to take our partnership with Amazon Alexa a step further and are certain that shoppers will appreciate the easy availability of their favourite music on the Amazon India app.”

