Now available now from Histria Books: The Death Tax by S.A. Hogan

There’s a new reason to fear April 15th! Why do a million hummingbirds descend upon a certain Missouri lake every April 15th, killing one more resident than they did the year before? Once a man with a seemingly limitless future, Lake Tanaka resident Dr. Kevin Cousey struggles to find a purpose in life after a prankster mangled his hand with an M-80 twenty years ago, costing him his career, his family, and very nearly his life. He thinks he has found it in the lethal hummingbird attacks that occur at the lake every year, as well as an ally in small-town newspaper editor Paul Mahr, the only other person who sees a pattern and seeks to connect the pieces of the mystery that haunts the lake. These pieces include a thirteen-year-old French exchange student with a passion for hummingbirds, the Navy diver-turned-corporate millionaire with the mysterious past she was staying with at the time of her disappearance, and the patron saint of birds.

The Death Tax is a cross between Hitchcock’s The Birds (with a purpose, no less), Nabokov’s Lolita in its darkest incarnation, and a murder mystery, tackling such thorny issues as pedophilia, social apathy/intolerance, and religious hypocrisy along the way. Likewise, it is a celebration of nature. The Death Tax is at once nasty, unflinching, unlikely, and beautiful! The author, S.A. Hogan, served four years as a Christian lay missionary in Ghana and seven-plus years as an English instructor/curriculum developer in Thailand.

