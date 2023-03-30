Now booking a meeting room is just a tap away

MUMBAI, 30, march 2023: As the co-working spaces’ popularity soars to new heights, so as the requests for booking the meeting rooms. To deal with this deluge and impending chaos, MyBranch, a leading office space solution provider in India, is launching MyBranch – SpaceOnDemand App which is designed to make meeting room bookings quick and hassle-free.

The app will help in streamlining the reservations, thereby saving the users from making manual checks on calls and enduring the painful wait to get the booking confirmed. The app reservation eliminates the need of reaching out to someone for booking, giving customers instant information on the room availability, thus helping them make better decisions.

Kushal Bhargava, Co-Founder, MyBranch, says the app will make it easier for their customers to book a meeting room. “We believe technology plays a huge role in offering office-space solutions. At MyBranch, our effort is to make things accessible and convenient for our customers. The customers will find the app extremely user-friendly, and it will make meeting room bookings completely hassle-free. The app will also provide users opportunities to avail exclusive offers. So now booking meeting rooms is literally in your hands,” Bhargava says.

Technology in Flex-Spaces

A co-working space is a convergence of varied companies at a common infrastructure that allows them to cut on costs besides offering convenience, flexibility and opportunities to network. Although not a new concept, co-working spaces have seen a spurt of growth worldwide, including India.

As per a study by Mordor Intelligence, the Indian Co-working Office Spaces Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 7% from 2019-2028. The report also witnessed a remarkable resurgence of the co-working space industry in the first half of 2022, driven by the increased demand for flexible office space. As per the report, demand for coworking spaces increased by a staggering 643% in H1 2022 compared to the same time five years ago. In the face of such an influx of demands, the importance of technology cannot be undermined in a co-working space.

The best way of using technology in such spaces is to find easy and secure access to them. The transition to smart technology not just boosts customer satisfaction but also the business sales. It makes the process frictionless and adds value to member experience. Besides, it makes it easy for the company to maintain data about who has access to what spaces, thus helping them to improve their space and make more informed decisions.

Incorporating all the goodness of smart-tech, MyBranch- SpaceOnDemand App is a one stop solution to ensure that your experience of booking a meeting room never becomes stressful again, One can get the application downloaded by using apple play store from an iOS and from Google Play Store for an android. Already an established player in the co-working space market, MyBranch has been providing solutions to different businesses, especially to the brands that are eyeing to explore and expand across India. With the launch of their app, MyBranch is on its way to stamp its presence across the lengths and breadths of India by providing suitable office spaces that just aren’t mere spaces, but much more.

Meetings rooms on fingertips

If long waits and making frequent inquiries on call for booking a meeting room is tiring you out, all you must do is to download the MyBranch- Space On Demand App. By following a few simple steps, you will not only find a quick solution to your request but will also be left marveling at the whole process that is so user-friendly and transparent, that you will never bother to call to book a meeting room, again.

How can you discover Local Offers?

Select the city from the drop-down menu.

Fill in your requirements

Select the time slot

MyBranch – Space On Demand app will give you the availability of the Meeting Room as per your requirements.

Book your seat and enjoy the productive Day

It is as easy as that

MyBranch – SpaceOnDemand app is a new solution that enables the flexibility of remote working coupled with the productivity of the office space. With MyBranch you will never have to wonder how to book your next meeting. A leader in offering solutions, it has workspaces in more than 70 cities in India. All you need to decide is where you want to hold your meeting!