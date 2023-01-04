Now Conquer Your Rivals With Truke’s BTG X1 Gaming Earbuds

Mumbai, 04, January 2023: Truke, India’s leading audio brand in building premium-quality audio wear, launched its state-of-the-art Wireless BTG X1 at an introductory price of INR 999 for today. The BTG (Born To Game) earbuds will be available at a regular price of INR 1499 on several marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, Croma, etc starting tomorrow.

BTG X1 delivers the ultimate gaming experience through its True Gaming Mode which offers the Best-In-Class Ultra Low Latency of up to 40ms. Audiophiles and music lovers can relish a Cinematic Music Experience with BTG X1’s 12mm Titanium Speaker Drivers. To tune into those long gaming and music-listening sessions, BTG X1 offers an unparalleled total playtime of up to 48 hours including 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. The True Wireless Half-in-Ear earbuds are embedded with a Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and come with a 20 RGB Gaming Characterized Case Design.

Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder, and CEO at Truke India said, “Truke BTG X1 will immediately transform the gaming and music-listening experience of customers at a fraction of the price. The new product has been launched in response to the increasing demand for our expertise in the gaming earphones market. The pandemic saw an immediate surge in the gaming sector across India, with around 507 million gamers in the country alone. Online Gaming in India reached a figure of USD 1.3 billion in 2021, showcasing a 28% growth from USD 906 million in 2019.” “This presented us with the opportunity to broaden our horizons, and with Truke BTG X1, we can set out to provide consumers with cutting-edge, high-performing earbuds dedicated to gaming. Moreover, the success of our other products like BTG1, BTG2, BTG Alpha, and BTG3, which had sales of more than half a million units, clearly indicates a good foundation for BTG X1. We sincerely appreciate the support of all our loyal customers, and with the new product, promise to enhance their gaming and music experience even further.”

This launch of the product is in complete accordance with Truke’s vision to establish itself as the go-to brand across the sound ware and sonic accessories space with its best-in-class product offerings that blend the best in state-of-the-art technology, power, performance, customer experience, and affordability.