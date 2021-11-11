Now, directly donate money from recyclable ‘raddi’ to NGOs: ReCircle, DanaMojo join hands for a unique social sustainability initiative

Mumbai, Tuesday, November 10, 2021: In an initiative to recycle waste from organizations and individuals, and support non-profits at the same time, ReCircle, a resource recovery enterprise has tied up with DanaMojo, an online payments solution platform exclusively for NGOs. The initiative will allow patrons to seamlessly donate the proceeds received by them in exchange for the scrap collected to select NGOs.

ReCircle works with consumers to recover their waste, institutes awareness campaigns about segregation and suitable disposal of unwanted waste and has now brought out this unique transaction initiative involving a charity-based ‘barter system’, whereby customers can easily donate the funds they would otherwise earn from selling their scrap.

With its latest initiative, ReCircle will offer individuals discarding their recyclables (paper, metal, plastic, and glass) the option to donate the proceeds to either of the 3 NGOs they work with – The Helping Hands Foundation, St Catherine of Siena School & Orphanage and World for All through the platform operated by DanaMojo.

DanaMojo was born out of the realization that NGOs needed a specialized integrated payment solution that helped them save cost, time and effort. Founded by Dhaval Udani with his extensive experience with not for profit organizations and technology, DanaMojo offers its services to close to 1000 NGOs, and takes into consideration all the legalities of the Indian government while making it extremely accessible and easy to use.

Rahul Nainani, Founder, ReCircle says: “At ReCircle, we have always aimed to inspire a circular waste economy, while promoting responsible consumerism. Our initiative of donating one’s proceeds from unwanted scrap is a no brainer. Our collaboration with DanaMojo has helped us streamline this process further and made it extremely easy and transparent for our patrons.”

Dhaval Udani, CEO of DanaMojo says, “We are proud to be the payment platform of choice for ReCircle that has introduced this brilliant concept and made it so easy for people to do good from both perspectives – disposing responsibly and making a difference by donating these proceeds to a valuable cause. This also expands the donor base for NGOs, to people who want to help with a simple everyday act of kindness.”

In addition to a strong focus on waste management and sustainability, the joint initiative will give back to society and positively impact human lives. While preventing waste from entering landfills and oceans, the initiative will also bring about a mindset shift about recyclable ‘waste’ itself, which could now be seen as a resource to add a caring touch to another life.

About ReCircle:

Aiming to inspire a circular waste economy, while promoting responsible consumerism, ReCircle has multilayered but interlinked goals. It is also a social impact organization that strives to build an inclusive and ethical platform upon which it can create structure, increase the standard of living, and provide dignity to the nation’s unseen task force – waste-pickers, who constitute a majority of India’s informal waste economy. With fair-trade and zero child-labor standards in place, ReCircle works at the grassroots level.

Over the years, ReCircle has evolved into a multi-stakeholder agency, with the aim to provide every person and organization with a customizable solution for their waste management needs.

About DanaMojo

DanaMojo is India’s First Integrated Payment Solutions Platform for NGOs that offers a holistic solution, reducing the overall cost, time and effort for NGOs while supporting their objective of increasing donations. Since its launch in 2016, DanaMojo has on- boarded close to 1000 NGOs on its platform including Goonj, Karunashraya, PETA, CRY amongst several others.