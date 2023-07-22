NPP-led MDA Government Delivers on Police Recruitment Promises with Inspiring Ceremony to Welcome New Recruits

New Delhi, July 22, 2023: The Meghalaya Police Department held an inspiring ceremony for the first time in Meghalaya to distribute appointment letters to the new batch of police recruits. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri P. Tynsong, Dr. L. R. Bishnoi, IPS, Director General of Police, Shri. D. P. Wahlang, IAS, Chief Secretary, Shri F. G. Kharshiing, IPS, and Smt. M. G. T. Sangma, IPS, at the Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture.

The Central Recruitment Board’s tireless efforts to choose 1010 exceptional individuals as police recruits from the pool of 1.5 lakh applicants earned the sincere gratitude of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, who further expressed his confidence that these individuals will serve with dedication and integrity, upholding the values of the police force. Young recruits such as Ibapalei Syiemllieh, Ferdinand Chyrmang, Jessica Kharbuki, and Meghna D Sangma were handed their appointment letters by the Chief Minister in the presence of dignitaries, officers, and the proud families.

In his address, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, expressed his unwavering commitment to bolstering the police force, “I congratulate all the new recruits and wish them luck in their role as custodians of Meghalaya’s safety and security. The Government of Meghalaya recognizes the significance of a well-staffed and efficient police force in effectively combating crime and maintaining order. Therefore, we are undertaking a number of crucial initiatives to strengthen law enforcement in the state, including the appointment of a commissioner in the district and the recruitment of 2000 additional posts in the police department. Furthermore, to equip the police force with modern technology and enhance their responsiveness, we have taken a conscious decision to purchase new vehicles for different police stations and outposts. This will include the acquisition of motorcycles to improve quick response times in emergencies. Additionally, we are in the process of establishing an engineering wing in the police department, with the Superintendent of Police (SP) serving as chairman. This strategic move aims to address various infrastructural demands and will also allocate funds for the maintenance and construction of various police facilities. More reforms are underway, including the establishment of the Directorate of Forensics, to further strengthen law enforcement capabilities. We are confident that these initiatives will greatly contribute to improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement operations in Meghalaya.” Welcoming the new police personnel to the department, Dr. L. R. Bishnoi, IPS, Director General of Police, noted, “All the recruits present today have undergone a rigorous recruitment process and tough competition and have been selected based on their merit and potential from all the 12 districts in the state. We are confident that their skills and dedication will greatly contribute to maintaining law and order in our state. As the new members of our law enforcement team, we trust that they will uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. I am pleased to announce the 22.7% participation rate of female candidates in this year’s recruitment process, a diverse and inclusive workforce will better serve our community and enhance public trust in our department. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister for his continuous support in strengthening our police force.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, all the new recruits proudly sang the national anthem, reaffirming their commitment to the service of the state and its people.