NRI Chaiwala launch The King of Street

New Delhi NRI Chaiwala has come up with a new Outlet named ‘king of the street’ located in the heart of Delhi (CP), shop number 85 Shanker marg. King of street is combination of Chotu Chaiwalah, Chaat House, Motulal Bhature wala and Chak De Punjab. It’s the perfect place for a ‘north indian’ cuisine lover and a chai lover. There is varity of chai, chaat, street food and North Indian starters and mains like Chai parathas, Rajmara Chawal, and kebabs. Their chaat house has 35 famous mouth-watering chaats from all over India. Their ‘Motu laal bhature wala’ has a wide variety of street food, ‘chotu chaiwala’ has 35 variety of tea, and last but not the least, their ‘chak de punjab’ menu has Tikkas, paranthas, rajma/kadi chawal, butter chicken, and many more appetizing dishes.

And the best thing about kings of the street is that it’s open 24×7. Their opening hours are 8am to next day 5am. Isn’t it amazing?

Outlet will be launched on 14th of Feb 2021.

Story of Jagdish Kumar is more like a reel life than real life. He who is now known as NRI Chaiwala has many tales to tell over a cup of tea.

It was the year 2018 when Jagdish wrapped up his growing hotel business in New Zealand, packed his bags and returned to India. Started from the scratch of selling usual tea, he then started a brand named Chotu Chaiwalah serving 35 variants of tea like Adrak Elaichi Vali chai, Cutting chai, Kadak chai, tandoori chai, etc and their most popular varieties with quirky names are what makes it a unique point of attraction.

Who realized that just somebody who flew back from New Zealand, surrendered his green card would be notable as only NRI Chaiwala.