NRN Reddy emerged Champion of TiE CEO Golf Tournament.

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Hyderabad CEOs Golf Tournament held at Hyderabad Golf Club at Golconda on Sunday morning. It was organised on the eve of the TiE Sustainability Summit (TSS) 2021.

The results of the winners were declared by Tiger Sport, at a grand gala party held at Novotel, Madhapur on Sunday night.

Mr. NRN Reddy for his overall performance was declared the Tournament Champion of TiE CEO Golf Tournament. H. E Claudio Ansorena Montero, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica, presented him the trophy.

Overall Gross winner – Vasu Merugu; Overall Gross runner up – Hemanth Reddy; Category A winner – Naveen Gullapalli; Category B Winner – Chakradhar Gadde; Category A Runner up – Sanjay Kamtam; Category B Runner up – Amarnath Dev; Closest to the pin – Hemanth Jalan; Straightest Drive* – Ramesh Madala and Longest Drive* – Swastik Bihani

Murali Bukkapatnam, Convener – TiE, CEO Golf Tournament informed that Eighty-Eight Corporate honchos, CEO’s and senior management of various International & National companies and successful entrepreneurs participated in this tournament in the lush green 18-hole golf course at HGC. The participation was by invitation only.

Notable players among them are Mr Manohar Reddy, TSS 2021 Conference Chair and President of TiE Hyderabad; Mr Claudio Ansorena Montero, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica; Mr C. Dayakar Reddy, President of Hyderabad Golf Association and Dr Rajat Kumar.

The tournament was played in Double Peoria Handicapping format.

As this tournament is being played in the backdrop of the World’s largest sustainability summit 2021, the strong message being communicated to the society through the tournament was ‘meet your needs without compromising the needs of future generations, Mr Manohar Reddy, informs

We have been overusing the Earth’s resources jeopardizing the future of coming generations.

Natural resources are essential for our survival, but if they are consumed at a faster rate than their natural regeneration, as is currently the case, they can be exhausted.

The tournament has been organized since 2012.

The event was supported by Adani, EHAM, 72PI, Hooper, Feuji, Brightcom Group and Target Accelerators.